DENNIS OKARI opens up about his failed marriage to BETTY KYALLO - ‘I wish I never did it, it was not of God’







Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - Former NTV journalist, Dennis Okari, has finally broken his silence on his short-lived marriage to fellow journalist Betty Kyallo.

Okari and Betty’s marriage crumbled just six months after a lavish wedding that was highly publicized in 2016.

Speaking to Pastor Kathy Kiuna, Okari reflected on his past, admitting that he felt remorseful about how his marriage with Betty ended.

He candidly described it as a union that was never blessed by God.

Recalling how they met at KTN, Okari revealed that he had gone for an interview for a job on Radio Maisha.

The interview panel instead offered him a position on KTN where he met Betty.

“She was an intern, and we became friends. I mentored her, and later, our friendship turned into a relationship.”

“We had a child, and I had to decide what to do next.” Wanting to “correct a wrong,” he married Betty, though deep down, he sensed something was off.

“It was so fast. To be honest, I wish I never did it. I did it out of a good heart, but I never consulted God,” he admitted.

As their marriage crumbled, public scrutiny intensified, pushing him into depression.

Seeking clarity, he turned to prayer, and God instructed him to withdraw from social media for a year.

“God told me that marriage was not of Him. She was not my wife, and I was not her husband. It was never meant to be,” he confessed.

His healing, he says, came through service to God, which led him to find peace and purpose beyond his failed marriage.

Okari has since already moved on and in 2019, he married a little known lady by the name Naomi Joy.

While Betty has remained in the public eye, Okari has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

