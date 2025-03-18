Jilted KIKUYU LADY embarrasses her deadbeat baby daddy who hops in clubs drinking expensive liquor but doesn’t take care of their kids (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - Grace Waithera has exposed her baby daddy on Tiktok for failing to take parental responsibilities.

She posted photos of her deadbeat baby daddy in clubs indulging in expensive liquor while she struggles to raise their two sons singlehandedly.

According to those who know Waithera’s baby daddy, he is a frequent reveler at Quiver Lounge Thika Road and other popular lounges in the city.

He is busy partying and living a flamboyant lifestyle after abandoning his sons.

Watch the video that his baby mama posted and reactions.

Jilted KIKUYU LADY embarrasses her deadbeat baby daddy who hops in clubs drinking expensive liquor but doesn’t take care of their kids pic.twitter.com/nNxIdNGjys — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 18, 2025

