‘Your Ndemi Date is still wide open,’ - RUTO’s advisor DAVID NDII clarifies JEROTICH SEII’s message inviting him for a date







Friday, March 7, 2025 - President William Ruto’s chief economist, David Ndii, has found himself at the center of online chatter over a leaked WhatsApp message from activist, Jerotich Seii, inviting him for a date.

It all began when prominent human rights activist Jerotich Seii took a swipe at Ndii on X, calling him a “colossal disaster of an economic advisor” while criticizing Ruto’s policies.





In response, Ndii shared an old WhatsApp message from Jerotich, in which she had reached out lobbying for a government job.





The message included the now-viral phrase, “The Ndemi date is still wide open.”





Kenyans, known for their humor, ran wild with speculation, giving the phrase all sorts of suggestive meanings.

The online frenzy eventually forced the Oxford-trained economist to clarify that the “date” was nothing more than a lunch outing extended to him and his wife.





Despite Ndii’s explanation, netizens remain skeptical, insisting there was more to the message than meets the eye.Bottom of Form

