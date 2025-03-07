DAVID NDII leaks messages of JEROTICH SEII begging him for a government job - She was ready to dish out her flesh to him at Ndemi Gardens in Kilimani







Friday, March 7, 2025 - The country’s chief economist, David Ndiii, has leaked private messages of renowned consultant and women human rights defender, Jerotich Seii, begging him for a Government job.

Jerotich, a fierce critic of President William Ruto’s administration, approached Ndii and asked him to help her get an appointment as the National Irrigations Authority Board Chairperson.

She was ready to dish out her flesh to him at Ndemi Gardens in Kilimani to get the Government job.

“Your date at Ndemi gardens is ready,” she told Ndii.

However, she didn’t secure the lucrative state job, turning her into a fierce Government critic.

Ndii leaked the messages while responding to Jerotich’s tweet claiming that senior Government officials will be jailed over corruption once Ruto leaves power.