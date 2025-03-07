Kenyan LADY narrates how her KISII boyfriend was paid Ksh 50K by Nigerian men to have ‘fun’ with her at a house party in Kilimani (VIDEO)







Friday, March 7, 2025 - A Kenyan lady has shocked netizens after revealing that her boyfriend was paid Ksh50,000 by Nigerian men at a house party in Kilimani to have "fun" with her.

In a viral video, she explained that her boyfriend had convinced her to attend the party despite her initial hesitation due to past bad experiences.

However, her worst fears were confirmed when two Nigerian men made advances toward her.

When she resisted, they bluntly told her that they had already paid her boyfriend for access to her.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST