What is cooking? This PHOTO of Governor NATEMBEYA and Speaker MOSES WTANGULA has left tongues wagging! (LOOK)







Saturday, March 8, 2025 - A photo of Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetang’ula, deep in conversation has ignited political speculation.

The two, known for their rivalry, appeared unusually cordial, fueling rumors of reconciliation.

Their meeting comes amid shifting political tides following President William Ruto’s pact with Raila Odinga, signaling possible realignments as the 2027 elections approach.

Could this be the beginning of a new political alliance?

The Kenyan DAILY POST