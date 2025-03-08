Two men who murdered former Kilifi Deputy Governor KENNETH MWAKOMBO found guilty and given a harsh penalty







Saturday, March 8, 2025 - Two individuals involved in the murder of Kenneth Mwakombo Kamto, the first Deputy Governor of Kilifi County, have been sentenced.

The incident occurred on December 12th, 2018, in Nyali, Mombasa.

Julius Gitonga received a sentence of 40 years, while Joseph Mukabana was sentenced to 30 years after they were both found guilty of robbery with violence and murder.

On that day, armed with a pistol and metal bars, the two men scaled the perimeter wall to gain entry into Kamto's compound.

Once inside, they ransacked the house and stole three mobile phones and Sh9,000. Amid this chaos, Kamto was fatally shot before the robbers fled the scene.

The prosecution presented 24 witnesses to testify against the duo.

In a sentencing delivered today, Julius Gitonga M’muguu received a harsher sentence for the robbery charge since he was the one who shot and killed Kamto.

His sentence will run from January 30, 2019, when he was placed in remand custody. Joseph Amwayi Mukabana's sentence will take effect from January 14, 2025.

