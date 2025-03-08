Man almost beaten up after he attended the People’s Dialogue Festival hosted by opposition politicians at Uhuru Park with UDA merchandise (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 8, 2025 - Chaos erupted at the People’s Dialogue Festival hosted by Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, and DAP-K party leader, Eugene Wamalwa, at Uhuru Park after a young man was spotted with UDA merchandise and almost lynched by angry youths.

In the video, the rowdy youths are seen confronting the victim, baying for his blood.

He was holding merchandise associated with the ruling UDA party.

The victim scampered to safety when the situation escalated.

The video comes amid rising political temperatures in the country after President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga signed a political pact, bringing to an end the rivalry between the UDA party and ODM.

Watch the video.

Someone went to Uhuru park yesterday with a UDA merchandise! pic.twitter.com/3XghUV0vTH — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 8, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST