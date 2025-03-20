Wenye Nchi!! GEORGE RUTO’s flashy Money Fest matatu almost ran over a traffic police officer in Nairobi CBD while breaking traffic rules (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 20, 2025 - The infamous Money Fest matatu, which is owned by President William Ruto’s son, George, has once again been caught on camera breaking traffic rules.

The driver, known for bullying police officers and other motorists, almost ran over a traffic police officer, who was controlling traffic in the Nairobi Central Business District.

While other matatu drivers were patiently following the traffic rules during rush hour, the driver of George Ruto’s notorious matatu was busy driving on the wrong lane along Ronald Ngala Street, disregarding instructions from the police officer.

Watch the video.

Wenye Nchi!! GEORGE RUTO’s flashy Money Fest matatu almost ran over a traffic police officer in Nairobi CBD while breaking traffic rules pic.twitter.com/EPKflXEHY9 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 21, 2025

