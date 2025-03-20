Watch a video of high school boys hanging on a police vehicle - This generation is ungovernable



Thursday, March 20, 2025 - Some high school boys were captured on camera hanging on a police vehicle in one of the city estates.

The students were going home from school when they decided to jump on the police vehicle as the cops were running their errands.

“Tumepewa lift,” some of the students were heard saying while hanging dangerously on the vehicle.

The current generation is ungovernable and fears nothing.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

