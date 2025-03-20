Love is a beautiful thing! This couple spotted somewhere in Nairobi’s Eastlands has wowed netizens (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 20, 2025 - A video of a couple strolling hand in hand through Nairobi’s Eastlands has captured the hearts of many Kenyans online.

Unlike the usual glam-filled romantic displays, this duo’s simplicity has sparked admiration and curiosity in equal measure.

The man, seen carrying a gunny bag, likely filled with plastic materials for recycling, walks beside his barefoot girlfriend.

Yet, despite their modest appearance, the two seem completely lost in their own world, chatting and laughing as if nothing else matters.

The internet is swooning over their genuine connection, with many calling it a true definition of love - pure, raw, and unbothered by material things.

What do you think?

Watch the video below.

Love is real! pic.twitter.com/6TZJEfSf5b — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 19, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST