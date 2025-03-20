Rogue City Council Askari faces public wrath after destroying hawker’s fruits in Nairobi CBD – Wakenya Wamechoka! (VIDEO)



Thursday, March 20, 2025 – A rogue City Council Askari in Nairobi CBD learned a harsh lesson after heartlessly destroying a hawker’s sliced watermelons and pineapples.

Furious bystanders pounced on him in a now-viral video, delivering slaps and kicks as they descended on him.

The once-feared enforcer quickly became the victim, with the crowd making it clear they’d had enough of the Askaris’ notorious brutality.

City askaris are infamous for their ruthless crackdowns on hawkers, often leaving them counting heavy losses.

But on this day, the tables turned - swiftly and painfully.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

