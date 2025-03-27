Watch some of the ‘controversial’ goals PATRICK MATASI has conceded in the past after he was recorded secretly negotiating a deal to match-fix (VIDEO)



Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Kenyan football has been rocked by fresh controversy, with veteran goalkeeper, Patrick Matasi, at the center of an alleged match-fixing scandal.

A secretly recorded video has surfaced online, showing Matasi negotiating a deal to manipulate the outcome of a Kenyan Premier League match.

Currently playing for Kakamega Homeboyz FC after a brief stint with Kenya Police FC, Matasi is seen seated in the right back seat of a stationary car, deeply engaged in a conversation with an unseen individual.

The video, taken from the left back seat, remains undated but has sent shockwaves through the football community.

Matasi, a former Tusker FC, Posta Rangers, and AFC Leopards player, has long been hailed as one of Kenya’s finest goalkeepers.

However, he has often made costly blunders in crucial matches some bordering on ‘schoolboy’ mistakes.

In the footage, the other party tells Matasi, “I have never let you down,” suggesting prior match-fixing deals.

Fans are now calling for a thorough investigations and severe consequences, including lifetime bans and legal action, to clean up Kenyan football and restore its integrity.

Below are some of the instances Matasi has conceded ‘cheap’ goals that raised eyebrows.

