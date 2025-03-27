Watch the moment a city taxi driver was hijacked by machete-wielding thugs and robbed in the thickets in Gachie (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - A city taxi driver was hijacked by armed thugs while ferrying a female passenger in Gachie.

The lady hailed the cab and asked the driver to drop her at Gachie, one of the most insecure areas in Kiambu County.

As he was ferrying her to her destination, he was accosted by machete-wielding thugs, hijacked, and robbed.

The thugs then took hostage of the lady and vanished into a nearby forest.

One of the locals was heard saying that cases of taxi drivers being robbed in the area are common.

The area is secluded and poorly lit.

Watch the video.

Watch the moment a city taxi driver was hijacked by machete-wielding thugs and robbed in the thickets in Gachie pic.twitter.com/0llI1Sgv1r — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST