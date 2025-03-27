See where snipers were positioned when President RUTO graced WRC rally event in Naivasha - The President doesn’t gamble with his security (VIDEO)



Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Last Sunday, President William Ruto graced the hyped World Rally Championship and officially closed the four-day event held at Hell’s Gate in Naivasha.

Heavy security was deployed to the event, including snipers.

Some hawk-eyed Kenyans recorded a video of the snipers from the Presidential Protection Unit on top of a hill, watching closely as Ruto presided over the event.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

