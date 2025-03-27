See where snipers were positioned when President RUTO graced WRC rally event in Naivasha - The President doesn’t gamble with his security (VIDEO)

Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Last Sunday, President William Ruto graced the hyped World Rally Championship and officially closed the four-day event held at Hell’s Gate in Naivasha.
Heavy security was deployed to the event, including snipers.
Some hawk-eyed Kenyans recorded a video of the snipers from
the Presidential Protection Unit on top of a hill, watching closely as Ruto
presided over the event.
Watch the video.
Presidential Protection Unit snipers spotted at Hell’s Gate during the WRC Rally on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/XD2pI8iUYf— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 27, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments