Watch the moment Kenyan cops were overpowered by gangs in Haiti and their armored vehicles torched (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Kenyan police officers deployed to Haiti for a peace-keeping mission were ambushed by gangs after their armored vehicles became immobilized in a ditch.

Reports indicate that a Haitian National Police (HNP) armored vehicle on patrol along the Carrefour Paye-Savien Main Supply Route in the Pont-Sonde area, Artibonite Department, got stuck in a ditch, suspected to have been deliberately dug by gangs.

In response, two MSS Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles from Pont-Sonde were dispatched to assist in the recovery.

As the rescue teams attempted to resolve the situation, suspected gang members lying in wait launched an attack.

They overpowered the police officers and torched their vehicles.

One cop was shot during the gunfight and his body taken away by the gang.

Watch the video of the gangs celebrating after torching the vehicles.

Watch the moment Kenyan cops were overpowered by gangs in Haiti and their armored vehicles torched pic.twitter.com/tNYQ1S60uw — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST