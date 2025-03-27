BUSTED!! Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper, PATRICK MATASI, secretly recorded negotiating for a deal to fix a match (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper, Patrick Matasi, has been dragged into serious allegations of match-fixing after a secretly recorded video was leaked allegedly showing him negotiating a deal to manipulate the outcome of a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match.

Matasi, who currently plays for Kakamega Homeboyz FC after a recent stint at Kenya Police FC, is seen in the video seated in the right back seat of a stationary vehicle, actively engaged in a conversation with someone off-camera.

The footage was secretly recorded from the left back seat by another person, though the exact date it was taken remains unclear.

Having previously played for Tusker FC, Posta Rangers FC and AFC Leopards, Matasi has long been regarded as one of Kenya’s top goalkeepers.

However, his performances have often sparked debate among fans, with some questioning his inconsistency in crucial matches.

Even Harambee Stars supporters have at times expressed frustration over inexplicable errors that have in the past cost the teams valuable points.

There have been instances where Matasi, despite his experience and skill, has conceded goals that seemed avoidable, leading to speculation about whether his lapses were due to complacency, poor form, or something more deliberate.

Some of his mistakes have appeared uncharacteristic for a goalkeeper of his caliber.

With the emergence of the leaked video, those past concerns have taken on a new dimension, as many are now revisiting his performances with fresh suspicion and wondering whether some of his costly mistakes were truly accidental.

Watch the leaked video.

Here You Can Here The Other Guy Say "I've Never Let You Down" , it's Something He Has Been Doing pic.twitter.com/rFOmQdVMDx — CITY DIGEST. (@city_digest) March 27, 2025

Patrick Matasi's Questionable Goalkeeping Moments pic.twitter.com/TZxbZEzkFW — CITY DIGEST. (@city_digest) March 27, 2025

Matasi vs Zamalek (Egypt) Last Year September 😬 pic.twitter.com/Ve4mKy8By7 — CITY DIGEST. (@city_digest) March 27, 2025

