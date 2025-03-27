PHOTOs of BENEDICT KABIRU, the Kenyan elite cop ambushed and killed by a gang in Haiti - He was very young and unmarried

Thursday, March 27, 2025 - The identity of the elite Kenyan police officer who was ambushed and killed by a gang in Haiti has been revealed.
His name is Benedict Kabiru and comes from Kikuyu
Constituency where President William Ruto’s close confidant Kimani Ichungwa is
the MP.
Kabiru was killed on Tuesday, March 25th, 2025
during a confrontation with gang members in the Lower Artibonite region.
The incident happened when three armored vehicles became
immobilised in a ditch, suspected to have been deliberately dug by gangs.
As recovery efforts were underway, gang members launched an
attack, resulting in the officer being shot.
The gangs took custody of the officer's body, and
specialised teams were deployed to retrieve it.
This marks the second fatality among Kenyan officers in Haiti.
See photos of the officer.
