A popular tweep dies hours after celebrating the death of BEATRICE ELACHI’s son - He reportedly took his own life







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Kenyans on X are mourning the sudden demise of a popular tweep identified as Jumuiyan.

Jumuiyan was very vocal on X, where he fought for better governance.

Before his death, he made some insensitive tweets celebrating the death of Dagorreti North Beatrice Elachi’s son, who succumbed to injuries after an accident.

“The only support we can give Beatrice Elachi is finishing all the food they will cook at her son’s funeral,” one of his tweets read.

Jumuiyan’s death has come as a shocker to Kenyans on X.

Word has it that he was silently battling depression, which led him to suicide.

The Kenyan DAILY POST