Was this guy high on something illegal? You won’t believe what he was caught doing at Nyayo Stadium during Kenya vs Gabon match (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - The Kenya vs. Gabon match at Nyayo National Stadium over the weekend was more than just football - it was a full-blown spectacle!

From a fan spotted carrying a Marabou stork to loud “Ruto Must Go” chants, the drama off the pitch stole the spotlight.

Now, a viral video has emerged of a fan busting wild dance moves during one of the national anthems.

While most people observe a solemn stance out of respect, this guy was clearly in his own world.

His antics have sparked mixed reactions, with some speculating that he might have been under the influence.

Whether intentional or not, his performance was yet another unforgettable sideshow from the event!

Watch the video and reactions below.

When you love dancing hata national anthem inaleta vaibu.#FootballKE pic.twitter.com/u6uGjweWoM — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) March 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST