This unexpected guest spotted outside Nyayo Stadium during the Kenya vs Gabon match has left netizens talking (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - A viral video capturing an unusual moment during the Kenya vs Gabon World Cup qualifier has sparked widespread reactions.
The footage shows fans lining up to enter Nyayo Stadium
alongside a Marabou Stork, which appeared unfazed by the bustling crowd.
While security officers initially prevented a fan from
entering with the bird, it somehow made its way inside and was later seen being
carried by spectators during the match.
The sight amazed netizens, with many noting that Marabou
Storks were once common around Nyayo Stadium before tree felling for the
Nairobi Expressway disrupted their habitat.
The bizarre yet heartwarming moment has left many agreeing
on one thing - football is indeed for everyone, even the unexpected guests.
Football for everyone. #FootballKE pic.twitter.com/kg3qIe9F6V— Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) March 24, 2025
