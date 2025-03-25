





Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - A matatu owner went the extra mile to attract passengers and edge out his competitors in the cut-throat matatu business by installing Starlink internet on his newly-acquired flashy matatu.

The trendy matatu plies along the Ngong route and Kenyans on X have been tagging Starlink CEO Elon Musk in the video, hoping that he will retweet.

The matatu, christened Phenomenal, features a lime green paint scheme, offcut rims, numerous LED lights and an aftermarket sound system.

While all these features are standard among souped-up matatus, Phenomenal stands out because of the Starlink satellite on its roof.

Passengers enjoy browsing speeds of up to 200 Mbps.

Starlink Internet was introduced to the Kenyan market last year, marking a paradigm shift in internet service provision.

Matatu Culture!! VIDEO of a flashy Nairobi matatu fitted with Starlink internet pic.twitter.com/TIS9IkCoII — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 25, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST