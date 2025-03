Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Police have launched a manhunt for Bivon Ouma, who viciously attacked his wife after a domestic dispute.

Ouma disfigured his wife’s face during the violent attack and fled.

The assault incident was reported to the police by his father-in-law.

The victim is a lactating mother of a 3 month old baby.

See her photos below.





