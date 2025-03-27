SHOCKING video exposes how Kenyan police officers are living like rats yet they are used by corrupt politicians to oppress Kenyans fighting for their rights (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - A police officer has ignited a storm online after sharing a video exposing the appalling conditions they endure while on duty.

The footage reveals a makeshift tent flooded with water nearly knee-deep as he wades through the mess.

In the background, fellow officers can be heard joking about the misconceptions people have about them - how they are accused of ignoring calls or entertaining multiple women while away, yet in reality, they are struggling.

One voice shouts, “Nani atasikia shida zetu?” (Who will listen to our troubles?).

However, many netizens remain unsympathetic, arguing that officers willingly serve corrupt leaders, often suppressing citizens protesting for better living conditions.

Watch the video and reactions below

Shocking conditions! Kenyan police officers are living in a deplorable state, raising concerns about their welfare and working conditions! pic.twitter.com/vDlcJZ0luQ — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST