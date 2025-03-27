SHOCKING video exposes how Kenyan police officers are living like rats yet they are used by corrupt politicians to oppress Kenyans fighting for their rights (VIDEO)

Thursday,
March 27, 2025 - A police officer has ignited a storm
online after sharing a video exposing the appalling conditions they endure
while on duty.
The footage reveals a makeshift tent flooded with water
nearly knee-deep as he wades through the mess.
In the background, fellow officers can be heard joking about
the misconceptions people have about them - how they are accused of ignoring
calls or entertaining multiple women while away, yet in reality, they are
struggling.
One voice shouts, “Nani atasikia shida zetu?” (Who
will listen to our troubles?).
However, many netizens remain unsympathetic, arguing that
officers willingly serve corrupt leaders, often suppressing citizens protesting
for better living conditions.
Watch the video and reactions below
Shocking conditions! Kenyan police officers are living in a deplorable state, raising concerns about their welfare and working conditions! pic.twitter.com/vDlcJZ0luQ— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 27, 2025
