Grace to Grass!! KHALIF KAIRO’s car yard along Kiambu Road turned into a playground after he was evicted over rent arrears (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Disgraced city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, was forced to shut down his car yard along Kiambu Road after he was evicted over rent arrears.

The once-thriving car yard has now been turned into a playground as he faces legal tussles for defrauding clients.

Some people were captured on camera playing football in the space.

During Kairo’s prime, the car yard was full of cars and buzzing with business.

Kairo is currently in remand after he failed to raise Ksh 2 million bond.

Watch the video.

Grace to Grass!! KHALIF KAIRO’s car yard along Kiambu Road turned into a playground after he was evicted over rent arrears pic.twitter.com/22ZZAhXWo9 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST