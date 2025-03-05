





Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - Blogger Aoko Otieno claims that Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is having an affair with Wanja Nyarari, one of the staff members in his office.

Wanja, a former presenter at Kameme TV, accompanied Kindiki to Namibia for his two-day state visit and shared a video carrying dollars in a briefcase.

She also posted a video inside a luxurious private jet that the Government had hired for Kindiki to fly him to Namibia.

In another video, Wanja was seen being ushered into a luxurious vehicle by her personal bodyguard.

The divorced mother of three, who was married to prominent city lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, has been flaunting her flamboyant lifestyle on social media, which is sponsored by taxpayer’s money.

Aoko Otieno unmasked her in a tweet and claimed that she is having a romantic affair with Kindiki.

WANJA NYARARI linked to a romantic affair with KINDIKI as a video of her with a bodyguard and luxurious vehicles emerges pic.twitter.com/pabQWE3SdM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 5, 2025

