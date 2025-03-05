





Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - A lady identified as Wanja Nyayari, who works in the office of the Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, has been displaying a flamboyant lifestyle online.

Wanja accompanies Kindiki to foreign trips, where she enjoys the finer things in life using taxpayer’s money.

During their recent trip to Namibia, she was seen carrying dollars in a briefcase, before boarding a private jet.

Wanja had accompanied Kindiki to Namibia for his two-day state visit that ended on Sunday.

A video of Wanja carrying dollars in the briefcase comes amid allegations by Gachagua that Ruto and Kindiki are storing dollars in containers in their official residences after looting public funds.

Wanja is allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with Kindiki.

Watch the video.

VIDEO of CS KINDIKI’s alleged lover, WANJA NYARARI, carrying dollars in a briefcase during their recent trip to Namibia causes uproar online pic.twitter.com/gLkBTbtBiC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 5, 2025





