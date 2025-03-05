PHOTOs of SHARON, the 22-year-old college LADY speaker WETANGULA had ‘fun’ with at a hotel after MALULU INJENDI’s burial - He sent his PA to pick her up







Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - National Assembly speaker, Moses Wetangula, reportedly invited a 22-year-old lady student at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) to a hotel after attending the burial of the late Malava MP, Malulu Injendi.

Wetangula, whose appetite for women is well-known in Kenya’s political circles, sent his Personal Assistant to pick her up.

A leaked WhatsApp conversation between Wetangula’s PA and the college lady has surfaced online.

He asks her whether she is around so that she can meet Wetangula.

“Are you in school? We’re in Western for a burial in Malava. Mhesh was requesting to see you,” the PA inquires.

He then tells her to pin the location so that he can pick her up.

The lady, identified as Sharon Wakoli, was driven to a hotel where she had ‘fun’ with Wetangula.

Interestingly, she is a niece to Wetangula’s former PA.

See her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST