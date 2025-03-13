Wakadinali rapper MUNGA opens up on Eastlands struggles and why he can’t raise his children in Umoja







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - Wakadinali’s Munga recently got candid about the challenges of growing up in Eastlands and why he wouldn’t raise his children, especially a daughter, in Umoja.

Speaking on the Mic Cheque podcast, the Geri Inengi hitmaker reflected on his childhood and the harsh realities of life in the area.

“Umoja si area unaeza taka kulea mtoto wako,” he stated, emphasizing that the environment is not ideal for raising children.

Munga believes kids in Umoja are exposed to too much at a young age, which could negatively shape their future.

He highlighted concerns over early relationships, peer pressure, and immorality, saying, “A girl in Umoja will experience her first heartbreak in Class Three, date multiple times before finishing high school, and often end up with a child before completing Form Four.”

The rapper attributed this to the widespread drug abuse and lack of proper mentorship in the area, which influenced his decision to provide his children with a different upbringing.

His honest take has sparked conversations about parenting and societal influences in Nairobi’s urban neighborhoods.

In 2024, Wakadinali cemented their place in Kenya’s music industry, ranking second after Bien Aime in Spotify Wrapped’s top artists list.

