VIDEO of RUTO’s PA FAROUK KIBET arriving at his village home in style causes an uproar online - See how he is guarded

Thursday, March 13, 2025 - President William Ruto’s long-serving Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet, was filmed arriving at his village home in Sigot in style, where locals gave him a heroic welcome.
Farouk, who is among the most powerful figures in the
current regime, moves around with a flashy entourage consisting of high-end
guzzlers and a police escort.
He is entitled to security like other senior government
officials.
A video of Farouk’s security and flashy entourage has
sparked reactions among Kenyans on social media.
An X user wrote, “The group of people close to President El
Chapo are doing everything to make sure they are completely loathed by the
general population! It's easy to see how civilian uprisings and revolutions
start,”.
Another user added, “Such misuse of public funds and
resources. But why would they care yet there's ready money from taxes being
paid by Kenyans every day,”.
Watch the video and reactions.
The Kenyan President's PA now moves around with a Police escort vehicle.— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 13, 2025
Interesting times! pic.twitter.com/VSOcz5LfO2
