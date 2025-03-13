VIDEO of RUTO’s PA FAROUK KIBET arriving at his village home in style causes an uproar online - See how he is guarded







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - President William Ruto’s long-serving Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet, was filmed arriving at his village home in Sigot in style, where locals gave him a heroic welcome.

Farouk, who is among the most powerful figures in the current regime, moves around with a flashy entourage consisting of high-end guzzlers and a police escort.

He is entitled to security like other senior government officials.

A video of Farouk’s security and flashy entourage has sparked reactions among Kenyans on social media.

An X user wrote, “The group of people close to President El Chapo are doing everything to make sure they are completely loathed by the general population! It's easy to see how civilian uprisings and revolutions start,”.

Another user added, “Such misuse of public funds and resources. But why would they care yet there's ready money from taxes being paid by Kenyans every day,”.

The Kenyan President's PA now moves around with a Police escort vehicle.

Interesting times! pic.twitter.com/VSOcz5LfO2 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 13, 2025





