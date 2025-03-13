Trending!! How men go to bed before marriage vs after marriage - This will leave you in stitches! (VIDEO)

Thursday, March 13, 2025 - This hilarious video comparing how men sleep before and after marriage has left netizens in stitches!
Before marriage, a man simply jumps onto the bed and dozes
off, unbothered by extra bedding.
After marriage, however, he must navigate a sea of pillows
and wait for his wife to ensure the bed is perfectly made.
Funny yet oh-so-relatable, this clip perfectly captures the
reality many married men experience every night!
Trending!! How men go to bed before marriage vs after marriage - This will leave you in stitches! pic.twitter.com/g27hOnkpdG— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 13, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
