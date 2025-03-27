Viral VIDEO claims to capture Presidential Protection Unit Snipers at Hells Gate during Safari Rally where RUTO was present – Netizens disagree! (VIDEO)



Thursday, March 27, 2025 - A netizen has set social media abuzz after sharing a video claiming to show Presidential Protection Unit snipers on standby at Hell’s Gate during the Safari Rally.

Using a phone with powerful zoom capabilities, he captured two individuals positioned on an elevated surface, seemingly monitoring the event.

With President Ruto among the spectators on the rally’s final day, the speculation quickly gained traction.

The video has sparked mixed reactions - some believe the figures were indeed snipers, while others joked they were just rally enthusiasts enjoying a bird’s-eye view.

Watch the video and reactions below


