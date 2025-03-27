Lawyer ROBERT ASEMBO, one of the candidates for the IEBC Chair position once assaulted a businessman in court over a child upkeep case (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Lawyer Robert Asembo’s bid for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson position has been overshadowed by his controversial past, which has come back to haunt him.

Just a day after facing the selection panel, a resurfaced video from 2022 has reignited scrutiny over his character.

The footage captures Asembo in a heated altercation outside a courtroom during a child upkeep case.

As he walked out, he attempted to punch a businessman involved in the case, but the businessman dodged, leaving Asembo striking a wall instead.

A woman, believed to be the businessman’s estranged wife, quickly intervened.

The businessman later filed a case against Asembo, adding to the lawyer’s legal troubles.

During his interview, Asembo struggled to shake off this controversy.

The selection panel, led by Nelson Makanda, raised concerns about his integrity, referencing Article 6 of the Constitution on leadership and ethics.

One panellist questioned whether pending cases could jeopardize his tenure if appointed.

Asembo, however, dismissed these concerns, subtly accusing the panel of unfairly judging him.

"Given the rule of law, you should not condemn anyone the way you are condemning me," he retorted.Bottom of Form

Watch the video below.

You can’t imagine that the lawyer missing the shot and hitting the wall now wants to be the IEBC Chair 😂 https://t.co/ZO8AJzY9sT — Aura for Aura (@ThisManAura) March 26, 2025

