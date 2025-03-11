VIDEO of youths mobilized to attend RUTO’s rallies in Kamukunji and Eastleigh marching to State House in boda bodas to demand their pay - They had been promised Ksh 2,000







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - There was a security scare after rowdy youths marched to State House in boda bodas to demand their pay after attending President William Ruto’s rallies in Kamukunji and Eastleigh on Monday.

Reports indicate that the youths had been promised Ksh 2,000 by their mobilizers.

However, they were not paid their dues after spending the whole day cheering the President, prompting them to march to State House, where they were repulsed by elite GSU officers.





According to Anthony Kibagendi, Nairobi West MCA, Rex Omolleh, is among those who were given money to distribute to the youths, only for him to pocket the money.

Watch video of the disgruntled youths.

The Kenyan DAILY POST