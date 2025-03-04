4 armed men believed to be police officers captured on camera abducting a young man in Thika before bundling him into a private vehicle (VIDEO)



Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - A dramatic incident unfolded near Thika YMCA on Monday evening when four armed men, believed to be law enforcement officers, seized a young man in a swift operation.

Eyewitnesses reported that the incident occurred at around 4 PM, with the officers, brandishing firearms, surrounding the man, estimated to be between 23 and 27 years old, before whisking him away in an unmarked vehicle.

The circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear.

