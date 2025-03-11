Rogue youths hired to cheer RUTO in Mathare captured on camera robbing members of the public along Outering Road in broad daylight (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - Some rogue youths hired to cheer President William Ruto when he toured Mathare area were filmed robbing members of the public along Outering Road.

In the video, the rowdy youths are seen stealing side mirrors from parked vehicles and confronting unsuspecting passersby, before robbing them.

They also stormed fast-food joints along Outering Road and stole slaughtered chicken.





Traders along the busy road were forced to temporarily shut down their businesses after the youths, who come from the nearby slums, started looting.

Watch the video.

