





Monday, March 24, 2025 - Korogocho Ward MCA, Absalom Odhiambo alias Matakwei Mobimba, is reportedly behind the planned attack on Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salaysa at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

Matakwei, a former bouncer and goon, was captured on camera attacking Salaysa the moment he walked into the Nyayo Stadium.

He had positioned himself with the goons, ready to teach Salaysa a lesson for disrespecting Raila Odinga.

A few weeks ago, Matakwei publicly threatened Salaysa and demanded that he desists from attacking Raila.

Kenyans are calling for his arrest after a video of him assaulting Salaysa went viral.

See his photo





Watch the video.

VIDEO of RAILA’s goon and Korogocho MCA, MATAKWEI MOBIMBA, attacking SALAYSA at Nyayo Stadium - He went to the stadium with goons pic.twitter.com/pDyqMRVK1t — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST