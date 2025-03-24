Monday, March 24, 2025 - Korogocho Ward MCA, Absalom Odhiambo alias Matakwei Mobimba, is reportedly behind the planned attack on Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salaysa at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.
Matakwei, a former bouncer and goon, was captured on camera
attacking Salaysa the moment he walked into the Nyayo Stadium.
He had positioned himself with the goons, ready to teach
Salaysa a lesson for disrespecting Raila Odinga.
A few weeks ago, Matakwei publicly threatened Salaysa and
demanded that he desists from attacking Raila.
Kenyans are calling for his arrest after a video of him
assaulting Salaysa went viral.
See his photo
Watch the video.
VIDEO of RAILA’s goon and Korogocho MCA, MATAKWEI MOBIMBA, attacking SALAYSA at Nyayo Stadium - He went to the stadium with goons pic.twitter.com/pDyqMRVK1t— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 24, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments