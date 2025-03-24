VIDEO of RAILA’s goon and Korogocho MCA, MATAKWEI MOBIMBA, attacking SALAYSA at Nyayo Stadium - He went to the stadium with goons



Monday, March 24, 2025 - Korogocho Ward MCA, Absalom Odhiambo alias Matakwei Mobimba, is reportedly behind the planned attack on Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salaysa at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

Matakwei, a former bouncer and goon, was captured on camera attacking Salaysa the moment he walked into the Nyayo Stadium.

He had positioned himself with the goons, ready to teach Salaysa a lesson for disrespecting Raila Odinga.

A few weeks ago, Matakwei publicly threatened Salaysa and demanded that he desists from attacking Raila.

Kenyans are calling for his arrest after a video of him assaulting Salaysa went viral.

Watch the video.

