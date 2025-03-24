Identity of one of the goons hired to attack PETER SALAYSA at Nyayo Stadium revealed - His name is VICKY KARORI and comes from Kayole (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 24, 2025 - Netizens have unmasked the identity of one of the goons who were hired to attack Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salaysa at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

The ruthless goon identified as Vicky Karori was captured on camera beating up Salaysa while wearing a t-shirt written Chokora Msafi.

He is reportedly hired by politicians to do ‘dirty work’.

Karori and his goons were hired by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Korogocho MCA, Matakwei Mobimba, to attack Salaysa for disrespecting Raila Odinga.

Vicky, who has been active on social media, locked his Facebook profile after his identity was unmasked.

Netizens are calling for his arrest.

See his photos below.

