Leaked WhatsApp messages expose SAKAJA for sponsoring PETER SALAYSA’s attack - See how RAILA goons celebrated after the assault incident







Monday, March 24, 2025 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja reportedly sponsored the goons that attacked Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salaysa, at Nyayo Stadium during the much-hyped football match between Kenya and Gabon.

Leaked WhatsApp messages show Sakaja praising the goons for a job well done.

Sakaja maintained that President William Ruto and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, must be respected.

“The President and Baba will be respected,” he wrote.

The hired goons also celebrated the assault incident on the WhatsApp group.

Salaysa said the attack was well-planned by his opponents because of his political differences with Raila Odinga.

However, he made it clear that he won’t be cowed by the threats and vowed to continue criticizing Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST