





Thursday, March 27, 2025 - Chaos erupted on Tuesday after desperate job seekers stormed Trustpin Travel Agency along Moi Avenue, Nairobi, accusing rogue agent Rish Kamunge of swindling them out of millions under the false promise of securing jobs in Mauritius.

The victims forced their way into the agency’s offices, demanding an immediate refund of their hard-earned money.

The scene was charged, emotions running high as the betrayed job seekers took matters into their own hands.

Kamunge instructed the jobseekers to pay between Ksh.200,000 and Ksh.400,000 for airfare, agency fees, and other costs.

Some took loans, others sold property, only to realize they had fallen into a devastating scam.

Some victims made it to Mauritius and found themselves stranded at the airport.

After days without food or support, they were deported back to Kenya, forced to face the harsh reality of their shattered dreams.

Rish Kamunge lives large using proceeds of crime as victims of her fraudulent activities succumb to depression.

In one of her Tiktok videos, she flaunted her lavish residence in the outskirts of Nairobi after some friends visited her.

Watch the video.

VIDEO of the lavish mansion that RISH KAMUNGE, the rogue agent who conned Kenyans millions in Mauritius job scam, has built in the outskirts of Nairobi - Victims raided her office along Moi Avenue pic.twitter.com/19R7GoF6BD — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST