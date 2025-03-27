‘It is more expensive to be a boyfriend than a parent’ - Kenyan man laments and shares his girlfriend’s financial demands







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - An X user has sent social media into a frenzy after he shared a WhatsApp conversation between him and his materialistic Kikuyu girlfriend.

She wrote him a message, asking for Ksh 30,000 to do shopping, nails, and hair.

To her, Ksh 30,000 is an insignificant amount of money.

When he failed to fulfill her demands, she announced the end of their relationship, bragging that she cannot date a broke man.

Check out the conversation.