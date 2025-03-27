A LADY embarrasses a TV presenter who refused to pay her after ‘fun’ - Shares VIDEO







Thursday, March 27, 2025 - A TikTok user has come out on a Livestream and accused Sanyuka TV presenter, Makona Brian, of refusing to pay her after ‘fun’.

In the trending video, the yet-to-be-identified woman claims that during a visit to Makona’s rental, he sought her ‘services’ and agreed to pay her after having a good time.

However, he failed to honour the promise after satisfying his manly needs.

The disgruntled lady has taken to social media to share her ordeal, hoping that by speaking out, she can hold Makona accountable.

Watch the video.

A lady embarrasses a TV presenter who refused to pay her after ‘fun’ pic.twitter.com/Jt4cgbxRYj — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 27, 2025





