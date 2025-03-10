Video of Kenyan police officers deployed to guard a business premise sleeping while recklessly exposing their guns



Monday, March 10, 2025 - Two police officers deployed to guard a business premise were filmed in deep sleep while in the line of duty.

They recklessly exposed their firearms, giving rogue members of the public a chance to snatch the guns.

Basic security guidelines require cops to be always alert when armed.

The cops were either too tired or they were probably facing a lot of frustrations at work.

Watch the video.

