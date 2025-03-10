Monday, March 10, 2025 - Two police officers deployed to guard a business premise were filmed in deep sleep while in the line of duty.
They recklessly exposed their firearms, giving rogue members
of the public a chance to snatch the guns.
Basic security guidelines require cops to be always alert
when armed.
The cops were either too tired or they were probably facing
a lot of frustrations at work.
Watch the video.
Video of Kenyan police officers deployed to guard a business premise sleeping while recklessly exposing their guns pic.twitter.com/U3vgijvieR— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 10, 2025
