Popular TikTokers Scruff Brothers wow Kenyans with Konyagi tasting and Mapangale Dance (VIDEO)

Monday, March 10, 2025 – Popular TikTok duo Scruff Brothers, Boz and Ru, have delighted Kenyans with a hilarious video sampling of Tanzania’s iconic Konyagi spirit.
Adding to the fun, they nailed the trending Kenyan Mapangale
dance challenge, impressing fans with their smooth moves.
Their adventurous spirit and infectious energy continue to
win over audiences across East Africa!
Watch the hilarious video below.
We are officially the colonizers😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9GA2s4ovDw— _kamakia_ (@kamakia8) March 8, 2025
