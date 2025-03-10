Kenyan TikToker hilariously trolls RAILA ODINGA over his handshake with RUTO in a viral skit (VIDEO)







Monday, March 10, 2025 - Kenyan TikTokers are having a blast trolling ODM leader, Raila Odinga, after his recent handshake with President William Ruto.

In the skit, an announcer declares Kenya’s president for 2027, and immediately, a man mimicking Raila’s signature walking style appears to shake hands.

The same scene repeats for 2032, exaggerating his history of post-election alliances.

Raila’s handshake trend began in the ‘90s with the late President Daniel Moi, followed by a coalition Government with Mwai Kibaki in 2007.

He then shook hands with Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017, and now, history repeats itself with Ruto.

The video playfully mocks his tendency to reconcile with sitting Presidents after unsuccessful bids, leaving netizens both amused and intrigued by his political maneuvers.

Watch the video below.

If you know you know🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/G0Fg7muIBw — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 9, 2025

