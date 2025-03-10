Kenyan TikToker hilariously trolls RAILA ODINGA over his handshake with RUTO in a viral skit (VIDEO)

Monday, March 10, 2025 - Kenyan TikTokers are having a blast trolling ODM leader, Raila Odinga, after his recent handshake with President William Ruto.
In the skit, an announcer declares Kenya’s president for
2027, and immediately, a man mimicking Raila’s signature walking style appears
to shake hands.
The same scene repeats for 2032, exaggerating his history of
post-election alliances.
Raila’s handshake trend began in the ‘90s with the late
President Daniel Moi, followed by a coalition Government with Mwai Kibaki in
2007.
He then shook hands with Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017, and now,
history repeats itself with Ruto.
The video playfully mocks his tendency to reconcile with
sitting Presidents after unsuccessful bids, leaving netizens both amused and
intrigued by his political maneuvers.
Watch the video below.
If you know you know🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/G0Fg7muIBw— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 9, 2025
