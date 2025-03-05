Let her slay in peace! Comedian ERIC OMONDI speaks on his wife, LYNN NJIHIA’s drastic weight loss that has got tongues wagging (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - Comedian Eric Omondi has broken his silence over the negativity surrounding his wife, Lynn Njihia’s recent weight loss.

Following the birth of their daughter, Lynn has undergone a major transformation, shedding 17kg in just eight months - a change that has left netizens talking.

However, Eric has fiercely defended his wife, slamming those who claim her weight loss is due to stress.

"People will always talk! If she had gained weight, they’d still have something to say. Now that she has lost it, they’re talking again. What do they really want?" he said in a recent interview.”

Adding: "She’s young—why should she look like a mother figure?”

“If she had gained weight, they’d tell her to hit the gym. Now that she’s fit, they assume she’s stressed.”

“Let her slay in peace!"





Lynn, who clearly loves her new look, has been sharing her journey on social media, celebrating her dedication and discipline.

While many fans applauded her transformation, others admitted missing her "thicker" days.

See her recent photos below

