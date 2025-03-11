VIDEO!! Identity of the Nigerian Tiktok employee found dead at her Lower Kabete apartment revealed - She was denied leave







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - A Nigerian woman working as a TikTok content moderator was discovered dead in her Lower Kabete apartment in Nairobi last Friday.

The middle-aged woman, identified as Ladi Anzaki Olubumni, was discovered in her home after failing to show up for work for at least three consecutive days.

She worked for Teleperformance Kenya, a company contracted by TikTok to moderate its content.

Olubumni had reportedly been unable to travel back to Nigeria since 2022, despite repeatedly requesting leave as per her contract.

The Kenya Union of Gig Workers (KUGWO) publicly condemned the incident and called for an immediate investigation.

“Ms. Olubumni had been asking for leave and a return ticket home since 2022, which was part of her work agreement, but her requests were ignored. There are also concerns about unremitted tax deductions, strict work permit restrictions, and inadequate employee benefits,” KUGWO stated.

According to CNN journalist Larry Madowo, the deceased lady’s family in Nigeria said she had not returned home since she started working in Kenya in November 2022, even though she was entitled to one return ticket home every year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST