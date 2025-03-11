Governor NATEMBEYA hilariously exposes corruption in police recruitment using police officers assigned to him (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has humorously exposed irregularities in Kenya’s police recruitment process.
Speaking at a public event, the outspoken critic of
President Ruto’s administration pointed out glaring inconsistencies in the
system.
According to Natembeya, the Government advertises around
1,000 slots nationwide, with each County getting only 20 to 30 positions.
Yet, over 7,000 recruits graduate after training - many of
whom don’t even meet the required height.
He even joked that some officers assigned to him are so
short that he wonders how they made it through the selection process, leaving
the audience in stitches.
