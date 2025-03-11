VIDEO! A closer look at the private police station that CHEPKULEI set up at Kesses - He claims he had the backing of top police chiefs







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - Eldoret-based businessman Collins Leitich alias, Chepkulei, is the talk of social media after he set up a police station at Kesses and painted it with National Police Service colors.

Chepkulei, who is also known as Generali, has been running the station for six months.

The station has a detention center and an office.

He claims that he had the backing of top police chiefs.

He also dismissed reports that he had been arrested and alleged that a representation of senior police officers were present during the launch and painting of the base on Wednesday last week.

He defended the move, saying he decided to set up the patrol base after several criminal activities rocked the area in recent months.

He said he was only a well-wisher helping a community choking under criminal activities including burglary and livestock theft.

Watch the video of the police station.

