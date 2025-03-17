VIDEO emerges showing MARGARET NDUTA crying after she was nabbed with 2kg of drugs in Vietnam as execution clock ticks (WATCH)







Monday, March 17, 2025 - A video has emerged showing the moment Vietnamese authorities retrieved concealed drugs from the luggage of Margaret Nduta Macharia, a 37-year-old Kenyan national scheduled for execution today, Monday, March 17th, 2025, following her conviction for drug trafficking.

Nduta was arrested in July 2023 at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport after authorities found 2kg of cocaine hidden in her suitcase.

She had successfully traveled through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya, Bole International Airport in Ethiopia, and Hamad International Airport in Qatar without detection before her arrest in Vietnam.

During her trial, Nduta claimed she had been hired by a Kenyan man identified as John to deliver the suitcase to a woman in Laos.

She stated she was unaware of its contents and had been paid approximately Ksh 168,000, with her travel expenses covered.

However, the court rejected her defense and found her guilty of drug trafficking on March 6th, 2025, sentencing her to death.

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has described the case as “complex and difficult,” as diplomatic efforts to intervene have yielded no success.

Vietnam maintains some of the world's strictest drug laws, imposing the death penalty for smuggling over 600 grams of heroin or cocaine.

Unless last-minute diplomatic negotiations succeed, Nduta is set to have her final meal at 7:30 p.m., with her execution scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

The Kenyan DAILY POST